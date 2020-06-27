Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Etsy stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.10, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,090 shares of company stock valued at $22,537,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

