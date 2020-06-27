EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $257.98

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $257.98 and last traded at $253.68, with a volume of 393100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.68.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 34.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $115,753,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 163.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 324,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

