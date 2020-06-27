Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ENV opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 272,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,625,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,644 in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 105,191 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 563,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

