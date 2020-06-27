ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

