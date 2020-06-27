Eaton Vance Management Has $1.72 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,912,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 148,274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Microsoft worth $1,721,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

