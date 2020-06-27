e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.59% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $930.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $82,867.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,339.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

