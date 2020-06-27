Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.46

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 2387327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 3,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

