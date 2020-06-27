Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

