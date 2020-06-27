DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.26. DPW shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 524,800 shares.

About DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

