Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 320,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 353,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 870,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.