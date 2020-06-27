Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Domtar’s earnings esimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company will benefit from cost savings, new customer wins and reduced overhead spending in the upcoming period. Domtar is poised to gain from strong demand for softwood and fluff pulp in the near term, while its Personal Care segment is expected to benefit from higher usage of personal care products and new customer wins in the second quarter. However, slowdown in the global economy and the overall weakness in the manufacturing industry amid the coronavirus pandemic is likely to adversely impact its business results. The company’s temporary suspension of paper mill and paper machine operations at the Kingsport and Ashdown facilities, and lower paper demand due to the coronavirus outbreak might dent the pulp and paper business.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UFS downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of UFS opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

