Dods Group (LON:DODS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $4.00. Dods Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 16,091 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.

Dods Group Company Profile (LON:DODS)

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

