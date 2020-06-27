Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The company’s positive commentary on the re-opening of stores, improving trends and strong liquidity bode well. Driven by relaxation of mandates in some locations, Dillard’s is committed to re-opening stores in a phased manner. Moreover, it has a strong balance sheet and liquidity, which positions it well to weather the uncertainties arising out of the pandemic. The company notes that its e-commerce site continues to provide cash flow, even though stores remain closed through the ship-from-store capability. However, the company posted wider-than-expected loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2020, driven by soft sales and lower retail gross margin. Moreover, the company expects to be in a net operating loss position for fiscal 2020.”

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,484,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $3,634,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

