Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.44 ($31.96) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.22 ($37.32).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.49.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.