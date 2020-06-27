DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

