Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €147.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €147.00 ($165.17) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €150.31 ($168.89).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €159.75 ($179.49) on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a twelve month high of €160.05 ($179.83). The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of €151.36 and a 200-day moving average of €141.98.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

