Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.59.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 580,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.