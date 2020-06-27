Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.59.
Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 580,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.