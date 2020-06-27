Deutsche Bank AG Sells 27,106 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $30.56 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a P/E ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

