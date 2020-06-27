Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.