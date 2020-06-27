Crowdstrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $674,656.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,684,990 shares of company stock valued at $719,523,410 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,680 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

