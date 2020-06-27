Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $674,656.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,684,990 shares of company stock worth $719,523,410. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

