CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.31 Million

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to announce sales of $41.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $173.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $175.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.52 million, with estimates ranging from $177.20 million to $181.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFB opened at $9.56 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

In other news, Director Mason King acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $720,804.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 675,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.