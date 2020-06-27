Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $351.27 on Thursday. Roche has a 12-month low of $265.65 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.18.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.