Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.