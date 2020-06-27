Creative Realities (CRDF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CRDF) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Creative Realities to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Creative Realities Competitors 1374 4234 8495 390 2.55

Creative Realities currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Creative Realities’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -4,732.48% -229.26% -130.96% Creative Realities Competitors -3,182.92% -153.94% -37.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $250,000.00 -$16.41 million -1.82 Creative Realities Competitors $736.87 million $133.15 million 4.28

Creative Realities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Creative Realities competitors beat Creative Realities on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Creative Realities Company Profile

