Cormark Weighs in on Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$79.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.29 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

