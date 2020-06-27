Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 35,700 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.