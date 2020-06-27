Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 35,700 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

