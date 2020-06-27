Contrasting Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) & Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $52.33 million 1.32 $9.41 million $2.11 7.51 Parke Bancorp $83.38 million 1.88 $29.84 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 17.88% 11.20% 0.93% Parke Bancorp 34.61% 17.06% 1.81%

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of January 23, 2019, the company had 16 full-service branches in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.