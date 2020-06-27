Colliers Secur. Weighs in on RingCentral Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.66) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNG. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.52.

RingCentral stock opened at $289.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $111.72 and a 1-year high of $296.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.01.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,879 shares of company stock worth $36,870,145 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 28.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

