Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.32% from the stock’s current price.
COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $598.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
