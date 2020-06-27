Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

