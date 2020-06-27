Claro Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

