City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of City Office REIT worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. City Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

