Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of CRUS opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

