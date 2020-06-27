CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.