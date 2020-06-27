CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.