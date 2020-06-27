CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 446,001 Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446,001 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of Precision Drilling worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precision Drilling Corp has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

