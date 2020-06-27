CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $108,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in NIO by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 369,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 339,600 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 285,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 148,395 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Shares of NIO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.23. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 138.04% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

