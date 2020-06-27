CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. Societe Generale lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Union Gaming Research lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Shares of IGT opened at $8.19 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.49 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

