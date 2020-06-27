CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.67

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as low as $16.43. CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get CHINA RESOURES/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.