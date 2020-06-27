China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $5.60. China New Energy shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 1,768,048 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.