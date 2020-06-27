Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $31.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

