ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s previous close.

CHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ChampionX stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.56. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

