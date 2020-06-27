ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.82% from the company’s previous close.
CHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
ChampionX stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.56. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80.
About ChampionX
As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.
