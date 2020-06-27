Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.29). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 185 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.19) to GBX 184 ($2.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 131 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.04)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.75 ($2.19).

LON CEY opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.79. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 88.28 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.90 ($2.46).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

