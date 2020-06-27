Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

