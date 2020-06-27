Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
