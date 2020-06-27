CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $113,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

