Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms have commented on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $98,774.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,090 shares of company stock valued at $781,982 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,831,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,305,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.