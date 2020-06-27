Capital One Financial Corp Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,701 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

