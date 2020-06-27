Capital Counsel LLC NY Purchases 4,744 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

