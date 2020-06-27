Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.83

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.37. Canfor shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 160,026 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFP. CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.83.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

