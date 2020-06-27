Canaccord Genuity Lowers Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target to $15.00

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.56% from the company’s previous close.

EVTZF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

